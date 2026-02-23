Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' ties record for most BAFTA losses

Josh Safdie's sports dramedy Marty Supreme has made an unwanted entry into the history books by tying the record for the most losses at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) . The film, which had high hopes of winning in several categories, ended up with a disappointing 0-for-11 performance at this year's ceremony. This puts it on par with Women in Love (1969) and Finding Neverland (2004), which also went winless despite 11 nominations.

Awards night Tough competition for 'Marty Supreme' Marty Supreme was up against tough competition at the BAFTAs, with nominations in categories like Best Film, Director, Leading Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Supporting Actress (Odessa A'zion), Casting, Original Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, and Makeup & Hairstyling. Despite these nominations and Safdie being the most-nominated individual this year with four nods for directing, co-producing, co-writing and co-editing the film.

Future prospects History shows that BAFTA losses don't always spell doom Despite the BAFTA losses, Marty Supreme is still a strong contender in the larger awards race. History shows that a rough night at the BAFTAs doesn't always spell doom. For instance, another A24 film, Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), only won one BAFTA (for film editing) but went on to bag seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Director and three acting awards. Moonlight (2016) also had no BAFTA wins that year before clinching 3 Oscars.

