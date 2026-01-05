Next Article
16-year-old rape accused found dead in UP's Kaushambi
India
A 17-year-old boy, facing allegations of raping a minor girl, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday.
The discovery came just a day after police visited his home to question him about an FIR for sexual assault under the POCSO Act and BNS.
What happened and where things stand
According to his family, the boy left home late Saturday night feeling distressed about the case and didn't return.
Police say a postmortem will determine how he died, while their investigation continues.
The survivor's family had approached police after learning she was four months pregnant, alleging she was raped on the promise of marriage.