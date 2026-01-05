Next Article
Kashmir Valley shivers as temperatures nosedive
India
Kashmir just got a serious cold snap—temperatures dropped even further on the night of January 3-4, with Srinagar hitting -3.2°C and Gulmarg freezing at -6.5°C.
While higher areas saw some light snowfall thanks to a weak western disturbance.
Why bother?
This isn't just about chilly vibes—three months of dry weather have dried up rivers and sparked forest fires across Jammu and Kashmir.
Even during Chillai Kalan (the region's coldest stretch), the plains haven't seen their usual snow.
The IMD says more light snow could be coming soon, which might finally give Gulmarg's tourism a boost but won't end the dry spell just yet.