MHA reshuffles AGMUT cadre, brings Sanjeev Khirwar back to Delhi

This reshuffle isn't just about paperwork—officer transfers like these can shake up how things run in Delhi and other key regions. Khirwar's return stands out because he was previously transferred after being accused (and denying) that he disrupted athletes by walking his dog at Thyagraj Stadium—a story that caught plenty of attention.

Who else is on the move?

It's not just about one officer. Eight IAS officers are leaving Delhi, with some—such as Ashwani Kumar and R. Alice Vaz—being posted to Jammu & Kashmir, while others like Santosh D Vaidya are coming into Delhi.

The police side sees five IPS officers transferred out, with new faces stepping into their roles.

It's a big shuffle aimed at keeping things fresh across regions.