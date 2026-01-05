Next Article
Delhi: 3 firefighters injured in gas cylinder explosion
Three firefighters were hurt on Sunday while putting out a fire in East Delhi's Mandawali area.
The blaze started on the top floor of a five-story building, from a short-circuit in the room heater.
Things got worse when a gas cylinder exploded around 2pm leading to the injuries.
Firefighters and fire tenders rushed in and managed to control the fire by late afternoon.
Everyone safe; no foul play found
Aditya Singh, who was inside the flat at the time, escaped safely but lost several belongings to the fire.
Police received three separate calls during the incident and have confirmed there was no foul play involved.
The injured firefighters are recovering in hospital and are expected to be okay.