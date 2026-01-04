Madhya Pradesh SDM suspended over 'ghanta' controversy during water crisis
A Dewas sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Madhya Pradesh was suspended after including a Congress memo—criticizing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's "ghanta" (meaning "nonsense") remark—directly into an official order.
This occurred as the region was dealing with political fallout from a serious water contamination crisis in Indore, leading to action from the Ujjain Division Revenue Commissioner for negligence.
Water crisis sparks political tension
Indore's Bhagirathpura area is facing a diarrheal outbreak linked to dirty water, with at least six deaths confirmed and some reports claiming up to 16.
The Congress party slammed the BJP government's response and Vijayvargiya's dismissive comment, even planning "ghanta" protests to highlight what they see as poor handling of the health emergency.