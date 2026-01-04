India's traditional medicine gets a global boost: AYUSH now recognized in Oman, New Zealand trade deals

Why does this matter?

AYUSH exports are already on the rise—up over 6% to nearly $689 million in 2024-25.

With New Zealand dropping all duties on Indian exports and promising $20 billion in investment over 15 years, there's real momentum here.

Plus, these agreements open doors for cultural exchange (hello, Maori communities!) and medical tourism.

It's a big step for India as a global wellness hub—definitely worth knowing about if you care about how ancient traditions are shaping the future.