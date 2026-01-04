India's traditional medicine gets a global boost: AYUSH now recognized in Oman, New Zealand trade deals
India's homegrown AYUSH systems (think Ayurveda, Yoga, and more) just scored official recognition in major trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand.
These December 2024 deals don't just talk business—they specifically mention health services and traditional medicine, putting India's wellness roots on the world map.
Why does this matter?
AYUSH exports are already on the rise—up over 6% to nearly $689 million in 2024-25.
With New Zealand dropping all duties on Indian exports and promising $20 billion in investment over 15 years, there's real momentum here.
Plus, these agreements open doors for cultural exchange (hello, Maori communities!) and medical tourism.
It's a big step for India as a global wellness hub—definitely worth knowing about if you care about how ancient traditions are shaping the future.