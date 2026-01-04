Rajasthan: Pregnant woman killed by in-laws over dowry, family tried to hide crime
In Rajasthan's Dholpur district, 24-year-old Gudiya—four months pregnant—was allegedly murdered by her in-laws after ongoing dowry demands.
Despite already giving ₹15 lakh, a motorcycle, household items, and jewelry at marriage, her husband's family wanted a car, a gold chain, and a buffalo too.
Despite these demands, Gudiya faced harassment and violence.
What happened next
On Saturday night, Gudiya was allegedly killed and secretly cremated on a cow-dung pyre without her parents being told. Her in-laws fled the scene.
The truth came out when Gudiya's sister raised the alarm; her parents found the burning pyre and called police on January 4.
Investigators collected bloodstains and weapons from the house. Her husband Pankaj has been arrested while other relatives are still missing as police continue their search for justice.