Rajasthan: Pregnant woman killed by in-laws over dowry, family tried to hide crime

What happened next

On Saturday night, Gudiya was allegedly killed and secretly cremated on a cow-dung pyre without her parents being told. Her in-laws fled the scene.

The truth came out when Gudiya's sister raised the alarm; her parents found the burning pyre and called police on January 4.

Investigators collected bloodstains and weapons from the house. Her husband Pankaj has been arrested while other relatives are still missing as police continue their search for justice.