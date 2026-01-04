North India shivers in cold wave; snow expected in these states India Jan 04, 2026

North India is caught in a serious cold wave right now, with thick fog making it tough to see outside.

The IMD says light rain or snow could hit the higher areas of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 5-6, and Uttarakhand on January 6.

Delhi's daytime temperature dropped to just 17.3°C this week, and the chill is expected to persist through at least Monday, January 5.