North India shivers in cold wave; snow expected in these states
North India is caught in a serious cold wave right now, with thick fog making it tough to see outside.
The IMD says light rain or snow could hit the higher areas of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 5-6, and Uttarakhand on January 6.
Delhi's daytime temperature dropped to just 17.3°C this week, and the chill is expected to persist through at least Monday, January 5.
Why bother?
These freezing temperatures are gripping the region—Fatehpur in Rajasthan hit a low of 1.1°C, while Jaipur stayed chilly at 8.8°C amid foggy conditions.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar dropped to -3.2°C and Gulmarg was even colder at -6.5°C during "Chilla-e-Kalan," their harshest winter stretch.
More than just cold: Frost and air quality worries
The IMD warns things could get even colder over the next few days across Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh, with ground frost likely in Uttarakhand soon.
And if you're in Delhi—besides shivering—the air quality isn't great either: AQI was a "very poor" 307 this week.