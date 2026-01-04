Next Article
Rajasthan: Truck overturns on pilgrims, 3 dead and 8 injured
India
A container truck carrying cotton overturned on the Kota-Lalsot highway in Bundi, Rajasthan, crushing a group of pilgrims walking to Choth Ka Barwada temple.
Three people lost their lives and eight others were injured.
In response, local villagers set fire to the spilled cotton as a protest, which led to long traffic jams.
The injured were taken to MBS Hospital in Kota and are now stable.
What's happening next
After the accident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeral Lal Nagar visited the hospital to meet those hurt.
Police have ordered a technical inspection of the site and announced that more police vans will patrol highways—especially during foggy weather—to help keep pedestrians safer.