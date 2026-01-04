Rajasthan: Truck overturns on pilgrims, 3 dead and 8 injured India Jan 04, 2026

A container truck carrying cotton overturned on the Kota-Lalsot highway in Bundi, Rajasthan, crushing a group of pilgrims walking to Choth Ka Barwada temple.

Three people lost their lives and eight others were injured.

In response, local villagers set fire to the spilled cotton as a protest, which led to long traffic jams.

The injured were taken to MBS Hospital in Kota and are now stable.