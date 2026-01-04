'Last Supper' painting pulled from Kochi Biennale after protests
A painting at the current Kochi-Muziris Biennale showing a half-naked dancer occupying the place of Jesus in a reimagining of The Last Supper, surrounded by nuns, led to strong protests from Christian groups. They felt the artwork disrespected their faith.
After complaints, organizers closed the Edam venue for New Year safety and reopened it after the painting was removed, as confirmed in a January 4, 2026 statement.
Church calls artwork disrespectful
Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson Tom Olikkarott called the painting "a violation of basic respect toward religious faith," saying it distorted an important Christian symbol.
The church's statement didn't mention that the work was inspired by Indian literature.
Artist stands by his work (and this isn't his 1st controversy)
Artist Tom Vattakuzhy says his Christian upbringing shaped his art and that he never meant to reinterpret The Last Supper.
This isn't new territory for him—a similar painting in 2016 was also withdrawn after facing backlash from Christian groups.