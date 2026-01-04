'Last Supper' painting pulled from Kochi Biennale after protests India Jan 04, 2026

A painting at the current Kochi-Muziris Biennale showing a half-naked dancer occupying the place of Jesus in a reimagining of The Last Supper, surrounded by nuns, led to strong protests from Christian groups. They felt the artwork disrespected their faith.

After complaints, organizers closed the Edam venue for New Year safety and reopened it after the painting was removed, as confirmed in a January 4, 2026 statement.