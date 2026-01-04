Next Article
ED probes IAS officer for ₹10cr 'speed money' scam
India
IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel is under the ED's scanner for allegedly running a major bribery scheme—think "speed money" paid to fast-track land use approvals.
The operation reportedly raked in over ₹10 crore from 800+ applications, with Patel flagged as the main beneficiary through digital trails like WhatsApp chats and detailed payment records.
How the bribe network worked
Investigators say Patel took half of all bribes, while the rest went to other officials in the district collector's office.
Money was funneled through intermediaries, and statements under anti-money laundering laws show just how organized this system was.
With Patel now in custody until January 7, the ED is digging deeper into whether more officials—or even bigger networks—were involved.