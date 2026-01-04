Mumbai's air turns hazy, Byculla records city's worst AQI

Haze lingers as pollution spreads across region

Slower winds have let pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 build up, creating that stubborn haze over Mumbai.

The IMD says this foggy stretch could stick around until January 6, with a quick break before more haze rolls in by January 10.

It's not just Mumbai—Navi Mumbai is struggling too, especially spots like Sanpada and Nerul where AQI shot past 200, showing just how widespread the problem is right now.