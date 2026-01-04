Indore water crisis: How negligence led to 7 deaths India Jan 04, 2026

In late December 2025, people in Bhagirathpura, Indore started getting sick after their tap water turned foul and discolored.

Even after residents complained, nothing changed.

By year's end, over 1,100 fell ill with vomiting and diarrhea—and seven people died, including a six-month-old baby.

Turns out, a leaky pipeline let sewage mix with drinking water because old and damaged pipelines allowed sewage to mix with drinking water.