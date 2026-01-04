Next Article
Indore water crisis: How negligence led to 7 deaths
India
In late December 2025, people in Bhagirathpura, Indore started getting sick after their tap water turned foul and discolored.
Even after residents complained, nothing changed.
By year's end, over 1,100 fell ill with vomiting and diarrhea—and seven people died, including a six-month-old baby.
Turns out, a leaky pipeline let sewage mix with drinking water because old and damaged pipelines allowed sewage to mix with drinking water.
Why does this matter?
Indore was just named India's cleanest city, but this tragedy shows how real lives are at risk when officials ignore warnings and basic infrastructure fails.
After public outrage grew, top municipal officers were finally suspended—but for many families in Bhagirathpura, that help came far too late.