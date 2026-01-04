Next Article
Cold wave, dense fog set to hit North India from January 5
Heads up: IMD says a cold wave is rolling into Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan from January 4 and continuing through January 5.
Plus, expect dense fog at night and in the mornings across much of North and Central India for the next week.
Some spots in Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar could also feel extra chilly.
Why bother?
This weather means colder days ahead—Delhi-NCR will see lows around 6-9°C with foggy mornings through January 7.
Travel might get tricky too: flights and trains may face delays because of low visibility, and air quality is stuck at "Very Poor."
IMD suggests keeping an eye on updates and bundling up if you're heading out early or late.