Cold wave, dense fog set to hit North India from January 5 India Jan 04, 2026

Heads up: IMD says a cold wave is rolling into Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan from January 4 and continuing through January 5.

Plus, expect dense fog at night and in the mornings across much of North and Central India for the next week.

Some spots in Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar could also feel extra chilly.