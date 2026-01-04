Mumbai local train deaths dropped in 2025, but safety is still a big concern India Jan 04, 2026

In 2025, deaths on Mumbai's local trains fell by 7%—down to 2,287 lives lost.

Injuries dropped too, but the daily average is still sobering: about six people continued to lose their lives every day on these tracks.

Most fatalities happened because of risky track crossing and falls from overcrowded trains, especially in busy areas like Thane and Kalyan.