Next Article
Mumbai local train deaths dropped in 2025, but safety is still a big concern
India
In 2025, deaths on Mumbai's local trains fell by 7%—down to 2,287 lives lost.
Injuries dropped too, but the daily average is still sobering: about six people continued to lose their lives every day on these tracks.
Most fatalities happened because of risky track crossing and falls from overcrowded trains, especially in busy areas like Thane and Kalyan.
Why does this matter?
If you or someone you know rides Mumbai's locals, this hits close to home.
The railways are finally stepping up—fencing platforms, sealing off trespass spots, and testing tech like automatic doors.
There's hope for safer commutes ahead with more AC trains and upgrades planned through 2031.
But until then, staying alert on the tracks really matters.