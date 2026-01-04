Kerala family loses 4 members in Saudi Arabia road crash

The family's three daughters—Ayisha, Hadiya, and Noorah—are in critical condition at different Saudi hospitals. The crash happened around 6pm as they returned from their pilgrimage. Authorities are still investigating what caused the collision.

Family's visit turns tragic

Abdul Jaleel had been working in Jeddah for years, and his family had just come over on a tourist visa to perform Umrah together.

Their loss has left their hometown community in shock, with friends and neighbors gathering to support the grieving family back home.