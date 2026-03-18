1,600 Indians flown back from Qatar amid West Asia tensions
About 1,600 Indians managed to fly back from Doha on Tuesday (March 17, 2026), thanks to five Qatar Airways flights, even though most of Qatar's airspace is shut because of West Asia tensions.
The Indian Embassy in Qatar assisted in facilitating the return of passengers, with flights landing in Delhi (twice), Mumbai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Qatar Airways adds more flights for stranded passengers
Qatar Airways added three extra flights to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi on March 18-19, 2026 for those still stranded.
If you need a ticket, book online or through agents, but make sure it's confirmed before heading to the airport.
The embassy is working closely with the airline for emergencies.
Embassy offers temporary Saudi transit visas
To help people get out safely, the Indian Embassy is assisting in facilitating temporary Saudi transit visas valid for 96 hours so travelers can cross via the Salwa land border.
With West Asia tensions high since late February's U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran, the embassy has stepped up: there's a 24/7 helpline, daily passport services, and even food support for Indian fishermen through local community groups.