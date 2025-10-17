170 Maoists to surrender in Chhattisgarh today, says Amit Shah

Top rebels among those giving up arms

Among those surrendering are key figures like commander Rupesh and Marh division in-charge Ranita.

Earlier this week, 78 rebels also gave up arms in other Chhattisgarh districts.

The government is encouraging former rebels to rejoin society, while promising to keep up the pressure on those still involved in violence.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma are expected at today's ceremony, as the state pushes to end Naxalism by March 2026.