170 Maoists to surrender in Chhattisgarh today, says Amit Shah
Big news from Bastar—about 170 Maoists are set to surrender today, marking what Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls a "landmark day" for India.
This follows a wave of recent surrenders, including a top Maoist leader and 61 others in Maharashtra earlier this week.
The government hopes these moves will help bring peace to areas long affected by insurgency.
Top rebels among those giving up arms
Among those surrendering are key figures like commander Rupesh and Marh division in-charge Ranita.
Earlier this week, 78 rebels also gave up arms in other Chhattisgarh districts.
The government is encouraging former rebels to rejoin society, while promising to keep up the pressure on those still involved in violence.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma are expected at today's ceremony, as the state pushes to end Naxalism by March 2026.