Mumbai: Transgender guru maa arrested for living on fake documents
Mumbai Police have arrested Babu Ayan Khan, also known as Jyoti or "Guru Maa," a Bangladeshi national who had been living in the city for nearly 30 years using fake documents.
As a well-known spiritual leader in the transgender community with over 300 followers, Khan reportedly owned more than 20 properties in areas like Rafique Nagar and Govandi, acquired using forged documents.
Khan faces multiple charges, including immigration violations
Khan was first picked up during a crackdown on illegal immigrants but got released after showing forged papers—only for police to later uncover the truth.
Now, she faces charges for forgery, cheating, and immigration violations under multiple laws, including the Passport Act.
Police are also looking into how she got the fake documents and whether others were involved.
Even though her followers protested at the police station, authorities say they're taking a firm stand on illegal residency and document fraud.