Mumbai: Transgender guru maa arrested for living on fake documents

Khan faces multiple charges, including immigration violations

Khan was first picked up during a crackdown on illegal immigrants but got released after showing forged papers—only for police to later uncover the truth.

Now, she faces charges for forgery, cheating, and immigration violations under multiple laws, including the Passport Act.

Police are also looking into how she got the fake documents and whether others were involved.

Even though her followers protested at the police station, authorities say they're taking a firm stand on illegal residency and document fraud.