Fake bomb threats to Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay, Trisha: Details
Chennai's been dealing with a string of fake bomb threats aimed at big names—Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, music legend Ilaiyaraaja, actors Vijay and Trisha, and top politicians like Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Governor R.N. Ravi.
The Tamil Nadu DGP's office got emails claiming bombs were planted at their locations, but after thorough police checks, no explosives were found—turns out, all the threats were bogus.
Investigators suspect a coordinated hoax campaign
Investigators are now looking into what seems like a coordinated hoax campaign, since about 30 similar threats have come in over the past month, all from fake email accounts.
The Cyber Crime Wing is on the case to trace who's behind these emails, and police have responded with thorough security checks at all the spots mentioned.
Similar incident last week
Police recently dealt with an individual who sent a bomb threat to actor Vijay's home using a fake email ID.