Sabarimala sponsor arrested in gold theft case

Unnikrishnan Potti, the main accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Kerala High Court. The SIT, headed by SP Bijoy, interrogated Potti for hours before his arrest. He has been charged in two FIRs and is accused of smuggling gold from the Sabarimala temple under the pretense of being a sponsor.

Investigation progress Theft of 475gm of gold Potti's arrest is a major breakthrough in the case, which involves an estimated 475gm of gold theft. Investigators discovered that only three grams were used for plating, while Potti misappropriated the rest. He also allegedly collected money from two Bengaluru residents for this work. During interrogation, Potti confessed that the gold robbery was premeditated and alleged that Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials were in on it. He claimed the stolen gold was distributed among TDB members, sources told NDTV.

Business involvement Investigation into Smart Creations ongoing Kalpesh, a middleman, is also suspected to be a key player in this conspiracy. The SIT is also looking into Smart Creations, the business that plated the lentils and dwarapalakas (guardian deities) of Sabarimala Temple. Some important records from Smart Creations are reportedly missing. The SIT will submit its investigation progress in a sealed cover to the high court next week.