Next Article
Yogi Adityanath government announces 3% DA hike for UP employees
India
Just in time for Diwali, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners.
The new rates, up from 55% to 58%, kick in from July 1, 2025, and will benefit about 28 lakh people across the state.
₹1,960 crore extra expenditure by March 2026
This DA hike will cost the UP government an extra ₹1,960 crore by March 2026, with ₹795 crore set aside just for November.
There's also ₹185 crore going into General Provident Fund accounts under the Old Pension Scheme, and starting December, the state will spend an extra ₹245 crore every month to keep up with the new rates.
Arrears for July to September add over ₹550 crore, but the government says payouts will be on time—no waiting games.