Yogi Adityanath government announces 3% DA hike for UP employees

₹1,960 crore extra expenditure by March 2026

This DA hike will cost the UP government an extra ₹1,960 crore by March 2026, with ₹795 crore set aside just for November.

There's also ₹185 crore going into General Provident Fund accounts under the Old Pension Scheme, and starting December, the state will spend an extra ₹245 crore every month to keep up with the new rates.

Arrears for July to September add over ₹550 crore, but the government says payouts will be on time—no waiting games.