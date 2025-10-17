Versova-Madh cable-stayed bridge gets green signal after 58 years

Bridge to stretch 2.06km

The bridge will stretch 2.06km with a design that protects local mangroves, connecting straight into the Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road for smoother travel across western suburbs.

Final court approval is still needed to clear some mangrove land (with plans to plant new trees), but if all goes well, construction starts by the end of this year (2025) and wraps up in three years.