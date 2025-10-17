Versova-Madh cable-stayed bridge gets green signal after 58 years
After being stuck in limbo since 1967, Mumbai's Versova-Madh cable-stayed bridge just got a key environmental clearance from the central government.
This long-awaited project will directly link Madh Island and Versova, slashing commute times from 45-60 minutes by road to under 10 minutes—no more depending on patchy ferry rides.
Bridge to stretch 2.06km
The bridge will stretch 2.06km with a design that protects local mangroves, connecting straight into the Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road for smoother travel across western suburbs.
Final court approval is still needed to clear some mangrove land (with plans to plant new trees), but if all goes well, construction starts by the end of this year (2025) and wraps up in three years.
Local communities will benefit from the project
For people living in Madh, Aksa, Bhatti, and Erangal, this means way easier access to city life—less hassle for students, workers, and especially local fishermen who've struggled with high costs and tough supply runs due to poor connectivity.
After decades of waiting and community debates, this bridge could finally make year-round access a reality once all approvals are set.