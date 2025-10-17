IAS impersonator arrested after 6-year manhunt India Oct 17, 2025

After a six-year chase, Lucknow Police have arrested Dr. Vivek Mishra for pretending to be an IAS officer and running a massive scam.

Mishra allegedly cheated over 150 people out of ₹80 crore by promising government jobs and even tricked women with fake marriage proposals.

He boosted his fake persona by creating social media profiles using real IAS and IPS officers' names.