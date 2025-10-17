IAS impersonator arrested after 6-year manhunt
After a six-year chase, Lucknow Police have arrested Dr. Vivek Mishra for pretending to be an IAS officer and running a massive scam.
Mishra allegedly cheated over 150 people out of ₹80 crore by promising government jobs and even tricked women with fake marriage proposals.
He boosted his fake persona by creating social media profiles using real IAS and IPS officers' names.
Investigation underway
The case began in 2019 when Supreme Court lawyer Dr. Ashutosh Mishra reported receiving fake job appointment letters. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) subsequently became involved.
Investigators uncovered an interstate fraud operation and are now tracking Mishra's bank records and online activity for further evidence.
The investigation is ongoing following Mishra's arrest.