Delhi-NCR's air quality hits 242, pollution levels soar
Delhi-NCR woke up to its worst air quality of the season on Friday, with the AQI hitting 242 and some spots like Anand Vihar and Wazirpur soaring above 300.
Early morning temperatures hovered around 18°C, but the real story was the hazy air blanketing the city.
Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram also in 'very poor' zone
It's not just Delhi—Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram also saw AQI levels above 300, putting most of NCR in the "poor" or "very poor" zone.
This isn't just a bad day: October 2025 is seeing its highest pollution for this date in five years.
With Diwali coming up on October 20, things could get worse.
What does this mean for you?
AQI over 200 can impact your health, especially if you have asthma or allergies.
Officials are urging everyone to wear masks outside, cut down on outdoor activities, and avoid heavy exercise until air quality improves.
Stay safe and look out for air quality updates as we head into Diwali weekend.