Delhi-NCR's air quality hits 242, pollution levels soar

Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram also in 'very poor' zone

It's not just Delhi—Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram also saw AQI levels above 300, putting most of NCR in the "poor" or "very poor" zone.

This isn't just a bad day: October 2025 is seeing its highest pollution for this date in five years.

With Diwali coming up on October 20, things could get worse.