Tamil Nadu weather: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms through October 19
Heads up, Tamil Nadu—IMD says expect widespread rain and thunderstorms across the state through October 19.
Both coastal and interior areas, including the Western Ghats, are in for wet weather.
Chennai will see moderate showers, with daytime temps around 31-32°C and nights staying warm at 26-27°C.
Stay cautious during thunderstorms; rain will help interior areas
Thunderstorm and lightning alerts are out for several districts, so it's smart to stay cautious—heavy rain could mean flooding, especially in low-lying spots.
On the bright side, this rain is expected to bring much-needed precipitation to the state's interior, so it's not all bad news.