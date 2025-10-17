Delhi's weather to be pleasant next week, but pollution concerns

AQI at 'very poor' levels

Even with the nice weather, Delhi's air quality is still a concern.

The city's AQI hit 245 on Thursday, with spots like Anand Vihar and Wazirpur seeing 'very poor' levels above 350.

Pollution could get worse by October 20 as wind slows down and emissions rise, so it's smart to limit outdoor activities, especially if you have breathing issues.