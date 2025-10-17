Delhi's weather to be pleasant next week, but pollution concerns
Delhi NCR is in for a stretch of clear skies and comfortable weather from Friday, October 17, 2025, through next week.
Expect early winter vibes with mornings around 19°C and afternoons warming up to 31-33°C.
Humidity stays moderate, there's a gentle breeze, and no rain is in sight—perfect for outdoor plans.
AQI at 'very poor' levels
Even with the nice weather, Delhi's air quality is still a concern.
The city's AQI hit 245 on Thursday, with spots like Anand Vihar and Wazirpur seeing 'very poor' levels above 350.
Pollution could get worse by October 20 as wind slows down and emissions rise, so it's smart to limit outdoor activities, especially if you have breathing issues.
Vehicle emissions are a major contributor
A big chunk of the pollution—about 19%—comes from vehicles.
Plus, smoke from stubble burning in nearby states is drifting in, making things tougher for everyone in Delhi.