Kali Puja weather forecast in Kolkata
India
Heads up, Kolkata: expect some light rain and thunderstorms on October 18 and 19, with temps between 25°C and 33°C.
But good news—by Kali Puja on October 20, the weather turns pleasant, with cooler air, lower humidity, and dry, partly cloudy skies perfect for celebrating outdoors.
Rain alert for other regions
Festival plans hinge on the weather.
While Kolkata gets a break for Kali Puja, many other regions—including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh—are under heavy rain alerts from the IMD.
If you or your friends are in these areas (or places like Andhra Pradesh or Goa), keep an eye on updates and stay safe from storms and travel disruptions.