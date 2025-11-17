18 dead, dozens missing after landslides hit Indonesia
Central Java, Indonesia, was struck by heavy rain-triggered landslides last week, leaving at least 18 people dead and many more missing.
In Cilacap, a landslide buried several homes in Cibeunying village, while another in Banjarnegara on November 15 claimed two lives.
Some victims are trapped as deep as 25 feet underground, making rescue efforts especially tough.
Search teams race against time as rainy season continues
Rescue crews are using thermal drones and tracking dogs to find survivors, but seven people remain missing in Cilacap and 27 in Banjarnegara.
As many as 30 houses, as well as farms, were damaged.
Weather modification has helped clear skies for search operations, but with Indonesia's rainy season lasting until April, officials warn that the risk of more landslides remains high due to the ongoing rainy season.