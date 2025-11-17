18 dead, dozens missing after landslides hit Indonesia

Search teams race against time as rainy season continues

Rescue crews are using thermal drones and tracking dogs to find survivors, but seven people remain missing in Cilacap and 27 in Banjarnegara.

As many as 30 houses, as well as farms, were damaged.

Weather modification has helped clear skies for search operations, but with Indonesia's rainy season lasting until April, officials warn that the risk of more landslides remains high due to the ongoing rainy season.