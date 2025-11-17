Navi Mumbai airport opens December 25: Here's what to expect
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is all set to launch commercial flights on December 25, 2024.
The new airport is expected to take the pressure off Mumbai's main airport and make travel in and out of the city smoother.
How NMIA will kick things off
At launch, NMIA will connect you to 16 cities across India. Akasa Air, along with IndiGo and Air India Express, will offer services.
IndiGo starts things off with a Bengaluru arrival at 8am and a Hyderabad departure at 8:40am.
Along with Air India Express, these airlines will offer about 23 daily flights between 8am and 8pm.
What's next for travelers?
By February 2025, NMIA plans to run flights round-the-clock—bumping up daily departures to 34.
Security teams are already in place and trial runs have been done so everything's ready for takeoff.