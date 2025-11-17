Navi Mumbai airport opens December 25: Here's what to expect

How NMIA will kick things off

At launch, NMIA will connect you to 16 cities across India. Akasa Air, along with IndiGo and Air India Express, will offer services.

IndiGo starts things off with a Bengaluru arrival at 8am and a Hyderabad departure at 8:40am.

Along with Air India Express, these airlines will offer about 23 daily flights between 8am and 8pm.