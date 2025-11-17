Northeast monsoon: Rainfall, waterlogging disrupt life in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu is seeing heavy action from the northeast monsoon, with the IMD forecasting spells of rain across the state until November 25.
Districts like Nagapattinam and Karaikal have already seen light to moderate showers, and a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has brought squally weather.
Schools are closed in some areas, and fishermen have been told to stay ashore for now.
Why bother?
All this rain isn't just an inconvenience—fields are getting waterlogged, putting young crops at risk.
Farmers are worried that if these downpours keep up, key crops like thaladi could take a hit.
The IMD is also warning about more rain on the way as another low-pressure area forms midweek, so folks should be ready for more wet days ahead.
Heads up: More alerts
The IMD has forecast strong winds (up to 55km/h) and heavy rain for districts including Chennai and Nagapattinam, with strong winds expected along coastal areas.
If you're near the coast or commuting locally, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and stay safe out there.