Internal conflict shakes up Red Fort blast module
Turns out, the group allegedly behind the tragic Red Fort blast last November—which took 13 lives—was facing serious internal drama.
Two key figures, Dr. Muzammil Ganaie and Dr. Umar Nabi from Al Falah University, clashed over who called the shots on logistics and planning.
Power struggles and fallout
Their disagreements weren't just about moving supplies—Nabi was upset when he learned Ganaie had leaked his plans in September, hinting at deeper trust issues.
Investigators say Nabi's push for control and extreme views caused more friction within the group.
With Muzammil now arrested for allegedly running a terror module linked to the attack, it's clear these internal rifts may have played a big part in their downfall as authorities keep digging into what really happened.