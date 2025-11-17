3 generations of Hyderabad family killed in Saudi bus fire 

A bus accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday claimed the lives of 18 people, including nine children of a Hyderabad family. The incident, which claimed the lives of 45 Umrah pilgrims, took place near Medina. The victims were returning to Medina around 1:30am when the bus collided with a diesel tanker. Only one pilgrim escaped the fire.

Pilgrimage anticipation Family's excitement turns to tragedy The deceased were members of the Shaik family from Hyderabad. Shaik Naseeruddin and his wife, Akhter Begum, residents of Ramnagar in Musheerabad, had set off for the pilgrimage with one son, two daughters, and their children. The family had been looking forward to this religious journey for weeks and shared their excitement with relatives.

Second tragedy Another family from Hyderabad also affected; 5 dead Another family from Hyderabad was also affected by the accident. Sabiha Begum, her son Irfan Ahmed, his wife Humera Nazneen, and their children Hamdan Ahmed and Izaan Ahmed were among those killed in the incident. Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Owaisi Colony in Santoshnagar and Sabiha's maternal cousin, recalled, "They had come to our house barely 10 or 12 days ago, before leaving for umrah.