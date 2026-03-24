18 Maoists, including top leaders, surrender in Chhattisgarh
India
Big news from Chhattisgarh: 18 Maoist members, including top leaders like Pappa Rao, Prakash Madvi, and Anil Tatti, surrendered in the Dandakaranya region today.
This move leaves the Naxal group without its leadership and marks a hopeful step toward peace in Bastar.
The surrender shows these former cadres are ready to leave violence behind and start fresh.
Authorities expect more Maoists to follow suit
Along with giving up high-powered weapons like AK-47s, the group included seven women, showing how widespread this shift is.
Authorities say breaking down the leadership is key to making Bastar Naxal-free, and they hope more will follow.
The government has promised support for rehabilitation and reintegration, aiming for lasting peace and better community ties in the region.