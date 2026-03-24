Markwayne Mullin to be DHS secretary, replacing Kristi Noem
What's the story
The United States Senate has confirmed Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to head the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The confirmation vote was 54-45, with Democratic Senators John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich supporting Mullin. He succeeds Kristi Noem, who was dismissed by President Donald Trump after a controversial immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis left two American citizens dead.
Shutdown crisis
Mullin's confirmation amid DHS shutdown
Mullin's confirmation comes as the DHS enters its sixth week of a shutdown. The shutdown was triggered by a standoff over immigration enforcement policies, with Democrats demanding restrictions on the activities of ICE and Border Patrol agents. These include wearing identification, removing masks, and requiring judicial warrants for raids on private property. Despite Mullin's new position, it remains unclear if this will resolve the policy dispute that led to the shutdown.
Nomination scrutiny
Controversy surrounds Mullin's nomination
Mullin's nomination was controversial, with some Democrats opposing him over his temperament and experience. Senator Rand Paul voted against Mullin after questioning his ability to lead due to alleged "anger issues." Democratic Senator Gary Peters criticized Mullin for lacking transparency during the nomination process. However, Senator Heinrich surprised many by supporting Mullin, citing their work together on bills and calling him a principled voice who won't be bullied into changing views.
Background check
Mullin's background and challenges ahead
Mullin is a former professional mixed martial arts fighter and a member of the Cherokee Nation. He entered politics after winning a House seat in 2012 and later replaced GOP Senator Jim Inhofe. As he takes over at DHS, Mullin faces the challenge of restoring stability to an agency currently operating under duress from ongoing policy disputes and staffing shortages due to the shutdown, which is now in its sixth week.