Markwayne Mullin to be DHS secretary, replacing Kristi Noem

The United States Senate has confirmed Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to head the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The confirmation vote was 54-45, with Democratic Senators John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich supporting Mullin. He succeeds Kristi Noem, who was dismissed by President Donald Trump after a controversial immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis left two American citizens dead.

Shutdown crisis Mullin's confirmation amid DHS shutdown Mullin's confirmation comes as the DHS enters its sixth week of a shutdown. The shutdown was triggered by a standoff over immigration enforcement policies, with Democrats demanding restrictions on the activities of ICE and Border Patrol agents. These include wearing identification, removing masks, and requiring judicial warrants for raids on private property. Despite Mullin's new position, it remains unclear if this will resolve the policy dispute that led to the shutdown.

Nomination scrutiny Controversy surrounds Mullin's nomination Mullin's nomination was controversial, with some Democrats opposing him over his temperament and experience. Senator Rand Paul voted against Mullin after questioning his ability to lead due to alleged "anger issues." Democratic Senator Gary Peters criticized Mullin for lacking transparency during the nomination process. However, Senator Heinrich surprised many by supporting Mullin, citing their work together on bills and calling him a principled voice who won't be bullied into changing views.

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