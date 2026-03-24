Iran calls Trump's US-Iran talks claim 'fake news'

Iran has rejected United States President Donald Trump 's claims of negotiations between the two nations. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called the claims "fake news" aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets. Taking to X, he said no negotiations had been held with the US and said fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.

Strike suspension Trump announces pause in military strikes against Iran Trump had announced a five-day pause on military strikes against Iranian energy sites, citing "very good and productive conversations" between Washington and Tehran. He described the talks as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive," adding that the pause would depend on the success of ongoing discussions. However, Iranian state media rejected these claims as part of efforts to lower energy prices and buy time for US military plans.

Media skepticism Iranian news agencies reject Trump's assertions Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim also rejected Trump's assertions, depicting the US move as a climbdown under pressure. Tasnim reported that while messages had been sent to Tehran by mediators since the start of the war, Iran's clear response was to continue its defense until sufficient deterrence was achieved. The agency added that "no negotiations have taken place and none are underway."

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Twitter Post Mohammad bin Ghalibaf's post on X 2/ No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 23, 2026

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