'I messed up': ATC's confession after LaGuardia plane-truck crash

It has emerged regarding Sunday night's tragic accident at LaGuardia Airport in New York City , when an Air Canada Express passenger plane collided with a fire truck, that the incident killed both pilots of the aircraft and left 41 others injured, according to various media reports. The collision took place around 11:38pm local time as Flight 8646, operated by Jazz Aviation for Air Canada, was landing from Montreal. In the aftermath, an air traffic controller admitted, "I messed up."

Crash details Details of the crash The crash occurred when a Port Authority fire truck was given clearance to cross Runway 4. An air traffic controller then urgently ordered the truck to stop, but it was too late. The aircraft collided with the fire truck, causing extensive damage and rolling over the vehicle. The plane was traveling at around 39km/h at impact and had 76 people on board, including four crew members.

Aftermath Investigation underway The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash. Audio recordings from the air traffic tower revealed a frantic attempt to prevent the collision. Another controller said, "Man, that wasn't good to watch." US President Donald Trump called the crash "terrible" and blamed human error for the tragedy. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed condolences and confirmed cooperation between Canadian and US authorities in the investigation.

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Historical significance Other details This incident is the deadliest at LaGuardia Airport since 1992. The airport was closed until Monday afternoon due to the crash. Witnesses praised first responders and passengers for their calmness during the emergency evacuation process. Despite initial reports of a single controller being present, officials clarified that multiple controllers were involved in managing the situation at LaGuardia's runways and taxiways. An unverified video also shows an aircraft colliding with a vehicle.

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