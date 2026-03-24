BCB appoints former Bangladesh captain as chairman of selection committee

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former captain Habibul Bashar as the new chairman of its men's team selection committee. He replaces Gazi Ashraf, whose term ended in February. Bashar had a distinguished international career, leading Bangladesh in 18 Tests and 69 ODIs. He also served as a men's selector for 11 years from 2013 before heading the women's wing for a year.

Career progression Bashar was head of age-group cricket Before his appointment as chief selector last month, Bashar was the head of BCB's age-group cricket. His predecessor Ashraf's term was coming to an end at the time. The board has retained Hasibul Hossain from Ashraf's previous panel, which also included Abdur Razzak till September last year. For the past six months, BCB had only two men's selectors on board.

Committee expansion Naeem, Nadif inducted into men's selection panel The BCB has also inducted former cricketers Naeem Islam and Nadif Chowdhury into the men's selection committee. Naeem, who has played eight Tests and 59 ODIs, is yet to announce his retirement from domestic cricket where he is among the leading run-scorers with over 11,253 runs in first-class cricket including 34 centuries. Nadif, another domestic giant with three T20Is for Bangladesh under his belt, became an age-group selector last year.

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