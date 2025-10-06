19 deaths from tainted cough syrup: Pediatrician, manufacturer arrested
Dr. Praveen Soni, a senior pediatrician in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Saturday after 11 children in Madhya Pradesh died from a cough syrup he prescribed.
In total, 16 deaths have been linked to the syrup across several states.
The syrup—Coldrif—was found to contain high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), a dangerous chemical that can cause kidney failure.
Both Dr. Soni and the manufacturer, Sresan Pharmaceuticals from Tamil Nadu, are facing charges for negligence under Indian law.
Coldrif linked to 19 deaths across several states
Coldrif has been linked to 19 deaths across several states, leading to bans in six states including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Dr. Soni has said he's prescribed Coldrif for over a decade without previous complaints and always received sealed bottles.
Special Investigation Teams are looking into how the tainted medicine got distributed, while drug regulators nationwide are inspecting supplies to prevent more tragedies.
The Indian Medical Association is backing Dr. Soni and warning of a strike if he isn't released as the investigation continues.