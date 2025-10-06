19 deaths from tainted cough syrup: Pediatrician, manufacturer arrested

Coldrif linked to 19 deaths across several states

Coldrif has been linked to 19 deaths across several states, leading to bans in six states including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Dr. Soni has said he's prescribed Coldrif for over a decade without previous complaints and always received sealed bottles.

Special Investigation Teams are looking into how the tainted medicine got distributed, while drug regulators nationwide are inspecting supplies to prevent more tragedies.

The Indian Medical Association is backing Dr. Soni and warning of a strike if he isn't released as the investigation continues.