19 special tribunals set up in Bengal to resolve voter issues
India
The Election Commission has created 19 special tribunals in West Bengal to handle appeals about who can vote, following a Supreme Court order and advice from the Calcutta High Court.
Each tribunal is led by a retired judge, including former Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam for Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.
They'll keep working until every appeal is sorted out.
Tribunals to ensure no eligible voter is left out
With elections coming up on April 23 and 29, these tribunals are here to make sure no eligible voter gets left out.
Appeals can be filed online or at district offices, making the process quicker and more accessible.
This move aims to keep the voting process fair and transparent, so everyone's voice counts when it matters most.