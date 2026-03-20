Nottingham Forest reach 1st European quarter-final in 30 years

Nottingham Forest have secured a place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League . The team achieved this feat after a nail-biting penalty shootout against Danish club Midtjylland in the last-16 tie. The match ended 2-1 in favor of Forest on the night and 3-0 on penalties, marking their first European quarter-final appearance in three decades.

Match details How did the match pan out? The match was a roller-coaster ride for both teams. Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez scored first, leveling the aggregate score before half-time. But Forest's Ryan Yates put his side ahead with a stunning long-range strike in the second half. However, Martin Erlic equalized for Midtjylland, forcing extra time. Despite having an offside goal disallowed late on, Forest held their nerve in penalties to secure their place in the last eight of Europe's second-tier club competition.

Shootout highlights Forest win on penalties The penalty shootout was tense, with Midtjylland missing their first attempt. However, Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Ibrahim Sangare scored their penalties, while Midtjylland's Aral Simsir hit the post. Neco Williams then scored his penalty for Forest before Edward Chilufya slipped and missed for Midtjylland, securing Nottingham's spot in the quarter-finals. They will face either Porto or Stuttgart next month as they continue their European campaign despite Premier League struggles.

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