Himachal: Orange alert issued for 3 districts amid wet spell

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a wet spell with rainfall and snowfall in the higher reaches of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mandi, Shimla , and Sirmaur districts on Friday. The weather conditions have led to a significant drop in temperatures across many parts of the state.

Weather impact Below-normal maximum temperatures recorded at several stations The IMD recorded below-normal maximum temperatures at several stations. Shimla's maximum temperature was 12.6°C, around 5°C below normal, while Sundernagar recorded 18.4°C, which is 8.2°C below normal. Una registered a maximum temperature of 17.6°C, a sharp 12.2°C below normal. The weather conditions have also resulted in light to moderate rain or snowfall at most places over the state in the past 24 hours.

Precipitation details Districts that received the highest rainfall and snowfall Gondla recorded the highest snowfall of 13cm, followed by Keylong (12cm), Kukumseri (11.4cm), Hansa (10cm), and Kalpa (0.4cm). In terms of rainfall, Manali received the highest at 53mm, followed by Tissa with 33mm and Sarahan with 32.5mm. Jot received 27mm of rain while Bhuntar recorded 26.5mm of rainfall. Saloni received 23.2mm of rain while Kalpa saw a precipitation level of 19mm during this period.

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