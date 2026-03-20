'Chiraiya' review: Divya Dutta leads imperfect but important show

JioHotstar 's new original series, Chiraiya, is headlined by Divya Dutta and directed by Shashant Shah. Produced by SVF Entertainment, it stars a large ensemble comprising Sanjay Mishra , Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi. The show suffers from heavy-handed storytelling but raises important issues of marital rape and consent, becoming an important, informative watch.

Plot Focuses on a newly married woman's marital rape The series follows newlywed Pooja (Bisht), who is brutally raped by her husband, Arun (Shaw), shortly after their wedding. She keeps saying no and begs for mercy, but he goes ahead because it's his "right" and "married people do this." Heartbroken and dejected, Pooja confides in her sister-in-law, Kamlesh (Dutta), who's initially shocked but eventually decides to go against her family to help Pooja.

#1 Never deviates from its central theme Chiraiya makes several important points. Pooja repeatedly says she isn't her husband's property; they're married, but her "no" must hold some value in the bedroom. At first, Kamlesh, a traditional daughter-in-law who loves her marital family, is shocked; she can't imagine a married woman refusing sex to her husband. Over six episodes, though, Kamlesh undergoes a huge change, realizing Pooja was right all along.

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#2 Dutta is the strong anchor of the show The makers have struck gold with Dutta's casting as Kamlesh, an everywoman who has (unknowingly) lost all her identity and reduced herself to her traditional duties. However, once she finally realizes she has been a victim of patriarchy all her life, there's no stopping her. From treating Arun as her laadla to threatening legal cases against him, she undergoes a 180-degree transformation.

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#3 Does not needlessly antagonize anyone Chiraiya is careful to never villainize all men. Kamlesh's husband, played by Rashid, is a considerate, understanding man who tries to knock sense into his brother, disgusted by his actions. They belong to the same household, and yet, are nothing alike. However, it would have been a lot better had the show also shed more light on Kamlesh's father-in-law, essayed by Mishra.

#4 Its TV-serial-like presentation is a problem Chiraiya is marred by its melodramatic, loud background music that aims to sensationalize every scene. Nothing is subtle here, and the characters pause every few minutes to explain things to us. This lack of nuance makes the series similar to TV serials that want to hammer the same thought into our brains numerous times. Kamlesh's constant voiceover is another drawback.