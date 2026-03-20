Bangladesh's participation in PSL 2026 depends on government clearance

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that the participation of Bangladeshi cricketers in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) will depend on government approval. The decision comes amid heightened regional tensions, particularly along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Six players had earlier been issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) by BCB after being selected by franchises for the tournament scheduled from March 26 to May 3.

Safety 1st BCB to seek government permission BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin confirmed the board's decision to seek government permission before sending players for PSL. He said that under normal circumstances, these things are not required. We provide clearance, they go, play, and return. But since the situation is not normal and there is a risk element concerning the players, obviously we will discuss it with the government.

Decision pending Final call on player participation Abedin emphasized that the final call on whether players will participate in PSL depends on government assessment of safety conditions. He said that because it is not actually possible for us to understand the situation there, it is possible for the government to know. The BCB has issued partial NOCs to ensure most players are available for an ODI series against New Zealand, as Bangladesh still hopes to qualify for next year's ICC ODI World Cup.

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