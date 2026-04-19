2 US citizens detained in Kashmir for carrying satellite phone

Two United States nationals were detained at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after security personnel found a satellite phone in their luggage during a routine check. The detainees, who were questioned by airport security, have been handed over to the police for further investigation. One of the individuals has been identified as Jeoffery Scot from Montana.

Regulatory framework Prohibition of satellite phones in India In India, the use of satellite phones is strictly prohibited without prior government approval. Devices like Thuraya and Iridium phones are heavily regulated under the Indian Telegraph Act and other security rules. Unauthorized possession of such devices can lead to detention, arrest, and seizure by authorities. India has a history of taking action against both foreign nationals and Indian citizens for violating these telecom restrictions.

Past cases Similar incident last year Last May, a US-based ophthalmologist was stopped at Puducherry airport for carrying an Iridium satellite phone. She was stopped from boarding a flight to Hyderabad, and a police probe was launched. There have also been past instances of foreign nationals being detained for unauthorized satellite devices at airports and hotels across India.

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