Next Article
2 dead, over 200 injured in Maharashtra's Dahi Handi celebrations
This year's Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra, usually known for its high-energy human pyramids and celebrations of Lord Krishna's birth, took a heartbreaking turn on Saturday.
Two people—a 14-year-old boy, who fell unconscious while at the event, and a 32-year-old man—lost their lives.
Sadly, more than 200 others were hurt, including several children.
Kids under 14 banned from participating; record-breaking pyramid built
Even though officials clearly told organizers not to let kids under 14 join in, many still did—leading to serious safety concerns.
Injuries ranged from broken bones to shoulder injuries in young participants.
On a brighter note, one Thane team built an impressive 10-layer human pyramid that was celebrated as a world record and won them ₹25 lakh.