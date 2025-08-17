India's 1st mega-museum to come up in Delhi's North, South Blocks
Big changes are coming to New Delhi's iconic North and South Blocks—they're being turned into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum.
Set to open by 2026, this will be one of the world's largest museums, with 30 galleries celebrating 5,000 years of Indian culture and history.
The project expects to welcome around 10 million visitors each year.
Over 25,000 artifacts will be displayed
Get ready for over 25,000 artifacts—from ancient Indus Valley treasures to Chola-era bronzes—all displayed in beautifully restored colonial buildings.
France Museums Developpement is helping out with the technical side, making sure these nearly century-old spaces blend history and modern museum vibes.
Major government offices to shift by September 2025
To make room for the museum, major government offices—including the Prime Minister's Office—are shifting out by September 2025.
This clears the way for restoration work, with North Block's retrofit set to finish by mid-2026.
PM Modi envisions a museum that connects people with history
PM Modi sees this as more than just a makeover—it's about connecting everyone with India's civilizational roots while looking ahead.
Turning these historic power centers into public spaces is meant to help people experience India's story up close—bridging past and future in a way that feels fresh and relevant today.