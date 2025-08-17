India's 1st mega-museum to come up in Delhi's North, South Blocks India Aug 17, 2025

Big changes are coming to New Delhi's iconic North and South Blocks—they're being turned into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum.

Set to open by 2026, this will be one of the world's largest museums, with 30 galleries celebrating 5,000 years of Indian culture and history.

The project expects to welcome around 10 million visitors each year.