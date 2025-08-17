Over ₹34,200cr in traffic fines remain unpaid across India India Aug 17, 2025

As of July 2024, more than 60% of electronic traffic and transport fines in India remain unpaid—leaving over ₹34,200 crore still due out of a massive ₹54,000 crore total.

Even with more than 20 crore e-challans issued in just five states—Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, and Delhi—which account for more than half of all challans issued across the country, only about a third of the money has actually been collected.

Most fines are for traffic violations, with states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, and Delhi making up more than half the cases.