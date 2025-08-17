Over ₹34,200cr in traffic fines remain unpaid across India
As of July 2024, more than 60% of electronic traffic and transport fines in India remain unpaid—leaving over ₹34,200 crore still due out of a massive ₹54,000 crore total.
Even with more than 20 crore e-challans issued in just five states—Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, and Delhi—which account for more than half of all challans issued across the country, only about a third of the money has actually been collected.
Most fines are for traffic violations, with states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, and Delhi making up more than half the cases.
Unpaid dues in Mumbai alone top ₹1,000 crore
The gap between fines issued and money recovered is huge—last year alone saw just ₹3,447 crore collected from nearly five times that amount.
In Mumbai specifically, unpaid dues have topped ₹1,000 crore as of July 2024, accumulated since 2020.
Even with steps like suspending licenses (795 for drunk driving since April), and tying renewals to fine payments; recovering these amounts remains a big challenge.
For anyone who drives or cares about road safety (or just hates red tape), it's a reminder that digital systems don't always mean better results without real follow-through.