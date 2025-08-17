Next Article
Pune's dry spell to end soon, says IMD
Pune's August has been super dry, with an 83% rainfall deficit—just 23mm so far.
But there's good news: the IMD says the monsoon is about to pick up from Saturday, thanks to a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal.
So, some much-needed showers could be on the way.
Rainfall status in Maharashtra
Since June 1, Pune's rainfall has been just under average at 648.3mm (the usual is 657.5mm).
The rest of Maharashtra isn't doing great either—August saw only 81.3mm instead of the normal 150mm.
The IMD expects heavy rain in regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha soon, which could help reduce the rainfall gap across the state.